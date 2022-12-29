BREAKING: Chase Claypool’s injury status improves Thursday

Chase Claypool’s status improved Thursday

Chase Claypool has been out since he was injured during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers. The wide receiver has drawn a lot of fan interest after the Bears traded for him in November. He had a slow start following the trade, as the third-year wide receiver needed to get up to speed in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system. Claypool’s health seems to have improved Thursday.

Claypool and fellow wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown did not practice Wednesday. According to the Bears’ injury report released Thursday, they both were limited participants Thursday. Dante Pettis did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. That may or may not be better for the Bears’ offense against the Detroit Lions.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter was added to the report Thursday for a back injury; he did not practice. Sterling Weatherford also missed practice. Defensive lineman Andrew Brown was a full go for Thursday.

If Justin Fields continues to play the rest of the season, it would be nice to see what he can do with Chase Claypool. Claypool started becoming more involved in the Bears’ offense before the injury.

Personally, I’d have rather done without seeing St. Brown in a Bears uniform again this season. Brain injuries are no joke, and there isn’t much reason for him to risk another concussion this season with the Bears’ 3-12 record.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE