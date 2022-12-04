The Chicago Bears couldn’t finish against the Packers

The Chicago Bears looked poised on Sunday to beat their rival for the first time in years. The Bears led 19-10 in the fourth quarter before giving up a couple of late scores to drop eight straight to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers didn’t have a great game plan, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers made enough plays to beat the Bears. He was helped by an efficient running game that gained 175 yards.

The Bears will drop to 3-10 as they head into their bye week. The loss wasn’t a complete bust for the Bears. The Bears’ offense looked competent for most of the game. Quarterback Justin Fields played well, and his wide receivers had their best game of the season. Here are three studs and duds from the Bears’ loss to the Packers in Week 13.

Studs

Justin Fields

Fields missed the Chicago Bears Week 12 game against the New York Jets. He was cleared to play earlier this week. Fields didn’t miss a beat as he picked up from where he left off against the Falcons by improving as a passer. Fields had 254 yards passing. He added another 71 on the ground.

Fields gave the Bears an excellent opportunity to beat the Packers. But the talent around him and conservative playcalling in the fourth quarter didn’t help Fields, or the Bears put the game away. (Fields threw two late interceptions where he had to force throws when the Bears trailed the Packers.)

Chicago Bears wide receivers

The Bears’ wide receivers corps had their best game of the season as a unit. They made some great grabs against a good Packers secondary. N’Keal Harry had a great route and catch against All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander for a 49 yard reception. (The drive ended in a missed field goal after three conservative play calls by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Two runs and a short pass to David Montgomery.)

Equanimeous St. Brown was the Bears leading receiver with three catches for 85 yards. Chase Claypool caught five of his six targets for 28 yards. He was featured a lot in the first half before he suffered an injury. Claypool returned to the game but didn’t seem to be used in the same way the game plan called for before the injury. Cole Kmet, not a receiver but a solid pass catcher, added six catches for 72 yards to the passing attack.

LOL N’KEAL HARRY COOKED JAIRE pic.twitter.com/AJPz4vXnQm — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 4, 2022

The Chicago Bears tank job

The loss dropped the Bears to 3-10. It will keep them near the top of next year’s draft board. They’re currently on course for the number two draft pick. They’re behind only the 1-9-1 Houston Texans, who the Bears have a tie-breaking win over. The Bears looked competitive without appearing to go out and beat the Packers.

The Bears’ conservative approach to offense and defense seemed like a franchise trying to lose. Or that could be Matt Eberflus’ system. There’s no way to tell with this team right now. The lack of talent on the roster makes it hard to evaluate anyone on this team. That’s the scariest part of watching the Bears this season.

Duds

Cairo Santos

Santos had a forgettable game against the Packers. The Chicago Bears kicker missed an extra point in the first half. He had a 40-yard field goal blocked in the fourth quarter that would have extended the Bears’ lead to 22-17. It was a low kick that was easily blocked by the Packers’ defense. There’s no reason the 40-yard kick had that low of a trajectory.

Chicago Bears penalties

The “S” in H.I.T.S. stands for playing smart. Nothing is smart about what these Bears are doing in December. The Chicago Bears’ secondary had several starters out with injuries against the Packers. They did well covering in the first half on the stat sheet. But they were aided by grabbing jerseys and not being called for pass interference or holding penalties.

When the Bears got flagged for those infractions in the second half, the defense gave up passing yards. The Bears had finished with five penalties for 63 yards. The Packers had just two penalties for 20 yards. The Bears should have had more. And the penalties that were called were the difference between the Bears snapping their losing streak to the Packers or waiting until next year.

Matt Eberflus

Eberflus said he wanted to play Fields if he was healthy because Eberflus is trying to win. He’s not winning. The Bears haven’t done that since October 24th. Eberflus and the Chicago Bears coaching staff risked Fields’ health to have him play in this game with a lineup missing many starters on offense and defense. Eberflus didn’t put the team in a position to succeed this season or in the future. The Playcalling set the Bears up to lose.

One wonders what the staff thinks Fields is learning this season with a poorly constructed roster. Many Bears starters against the Packers won’t be on the roster next September. If Eberflus wants to take risks on Fields’ future health to win games, he deserves to shoulder the blame when the Bears lose. And boy, are they finding ways to lose.

