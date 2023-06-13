Chicago Bears OL Nate Davis says it was “normal routine” for him to miss OTA’s

The NFL season is quickly approaching, (maybe not as fast as we’d like it to), and the Chicago Bears are preparing for a highly anticipated year. QB Justin Fields will look to lead Chicago to the playoffs and build off what was an impressive sophomore season at the helm. He’ll need great effort from multiple other areas on the team if his progression wants to be significant.

Part of those “other areas” I mentioned is the offensive line. GM Ryan Poles made it a point to make it better in the off-season through the draft, and through free agency. One of his early signing’s was guard Nate Davis, formally of the Tennessee Titans.

Davis, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and will look to make this offensive line much better than it was last season. Until recently, Davis was absent from the off-season’s voluntary workouts, and today he explained why. His return was highly anticipated by the staff.

New #Bears RG Nate Davis says it was "normal routine" for him to miss a good chunk of the voluntary offseason workout program. Said he was able to get his mind, body right and he arrived last week. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 13, 2023

I personally don’t have an issue with it, but some of the comments on this Tweet believe otherwise. At least he’s there now and willing to contribute to building chemistry in the trenches.

He also spoke very highly of Justin Fields later in the conversation. Another promising sign for the offense, especially this early on in the pre-season activities.

Davis says Justin Fields has a real veteran presence in the huddle, something he picked up quickly. He's confident about where the offense is at this point. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 13, 2023

What does Chicago Bears nation think of Davis’s comments?

