The Chicago Bears find themselves on the top of this list for best offseasons while rival Green Bay is dead last

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles entered this offseason with the most cap space in the league and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It didn’t take long for Poles to strike and make his mark on the offseason as he executed a trade with the Carolina Panthers for the top pick, landing a package of picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

A few days after that, Poles made some impressive signings to address needs at linebacker, tight end, running back and in the trenches. Poles has been smart about his money, not handing out huge deals aside from the Tremaine Edmunds contract.

And for Poles free agency so far, he’s earned the top spot in offseason rankings by The Sporting News.

Vinnie Iyer ranked the NFL offseasons so far and right at the top sit the Chicago Bears:

GM Ryan Poles was ready to do business. He would have hit “A” status just by the blockbuster deal in trading down from No. 1 that got Moore for Justin Fields and key draft picks in return. But then he made smart upgrades to the defensive front seven as well, while finding a few more valuable pieces for Fields and the running game. Moving on from Montgomery was wise, especially with Foreman and Homer coming in to help Khalil Herbert.

It’s good to see Poles earn some praise for his offseason so far. To make it even better, Iyer ranked the Green Bay Packers dead last for the moves, or lack of moves, they have made. That just makes it that much sweeter.

While Poles is off to a good start, the work is not completed just yet.

The Bears still have a need for a pass rusher, a three-technique, a right tackle and a defensive back going into the next month. They can either attack that through free agency or potentially through the 2023 NFL draft. Either way, it’s going to continue to be an exciting offseason for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE