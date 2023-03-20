Ryan Poles may not have told Justin Fields before the trade that he was the Bears’ definitive QB, but his actions have said everything since.

There was plenty of speculation before the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers about whether the team could move on from quarterback Justin Fields.

The No. 1 pick was assumed to be traded by Chicago. The only remaining question was which team would want Justin Fields in 2023. After all, despite having little help last season, he emerged as one of the league’s most exciting players.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Poles never told Fields that he was definitely going to be the Bears’ quarterback in 2023. “Because the tape goes around with my staff and our coaches, and if it’s universally known, there’s someone special, and it blows us away, well, that’s what this league is about,” “I couldn’t give him the definitive answer of yes, we’re rolling with you next year, [because] we had to do the full deal,” Ryan Poles.

Last year Bears GM Ryan Poles brought Justin Fields into the draft room. This year, trading the No. 1 pick made it clear he is still committed to the quarterback, he tells @AlbertBreer https://t.co/osTBYTp8v3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2023

While Ryan Poles could not provide a definitive answer to Fields earlier this year, he did say confidently that Fields is their man going into 2023. “I think he knew all along that there’s a strong chance we’re going to really lean toward seeing what he’s capable of doing and how much he can improve. I think he could feel that, and through our conversations, he knew that was important to us. But at the same time, in this league, things change so much, it’s hard to give definitive answers and say, This is what we’re doing”

A few days before free agency, the No. 1 pick was traded to Chicago in exchange for two first-round picks (including No. 9 in 2023), two second-round picks, and Carolina wide receiver DJ Moore. Ryan Poles did well in his trade with the Panthers in the end. He not only got the draft capital he desired, but he also got this guy to catch passes from Justin Fields:

In the event that Fields doesn’t pan out, the Bears have an extra first-round pick in 2024 to take a shot at a quarterback.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE