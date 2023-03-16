BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets

The Chicago Bears sign a new tight end

The Chicago Bears have been busy adding depth pieces here late in free agency week. The Bears have added a backup quarterback in PJ Walker and backup running back in Travis Homer this week. The Bears have now signed a second option for Justin Fields at tight end. And it’s one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Bears will add Robert Tonyan to the tight end room. He will be in Chicago for one season.

Bears are signing former Packers’ TE Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Tonyan has been with the Packers since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Since then, Tonyan has recorded 1,437 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in Green Bay. Tonyan is known to be one of Rodgers’ favorite targets.

Rodgers named him specifically as a player he’d want back if Rodgers were to return to Green Bay next season. The two are known to be friends. With Rodgers about to set sail to the New York Jets, the Packers were willing to let Tonyan walk. And he came over to the quarterback who wants to pick Rodgers’ brain this offseason

