Chicago Bears preferred choice for top offensive lineman; wouldn’t mind position change

The Chicago Bears need an offensive lineman

General manager Ryan Poles has hinted in recent weeks the Chicago Bears intend to fortify weak spots on the offensive line via the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears have yet to solidify their tackle spots for next season. A projected first-round offensive lineman has named the Bears as a top destination in this year’s draft. And he’s open to a position change.

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was recently a guest on Barstools Sports Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. Johnson was asked what top three teams he’d want to play for next season. He picked, in order, the Tennessee Titans, Bears, and Atlanta Falcons as his top three realistic choices.

Johnson said weather and taxes were a factor in where he’d prefer to play. He chose the Titans first because Tennessee has no state income tax, and the weather is warm. Atlanta Makes sense for the weather as well. The Bears were an interesting choice by Johnson because Chicago has nasty weather in the winter. As for taxes, Illinois income tax ranks as the 22nd highest in the US, and the overall tax burden is ranked as the ninth highest in the country.

He’s open to playing for the Bears at left guard

One interesting tidbit Johnson offered was his willingness to be flexible where he plays in the NFL. Johnson was asked if he was open to moving from tackle to guard on either side. Johnson said he was:

“I would, I would,” said Johnson of playing left or right guard. “It doesn’t matter. I think, especially in a guard world, you’re in a three-point stance; you can be either one.”

One would hope the Bears avoid Johnson if they project him to be a guard. (And why they should stay away from Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski‘s risky short arms in the first round.) After moving an expensively selected Teven Jenkins to guard from tackle, the Bears have to hit on a lock at tackle if they take an offensive lineman in the first round. The Bears have already overstocked the guard position like head coach Matt Nagy did at the tight end position for the 2020 offseason.

Johnson is giving a good pre-draft soundbite to the press about his willingness to be a good teammate. But behind closed doors, Johnson has to know the difference in pay between left tackle and left guard. Everyone in the NFL saw Orlando Brown Jr. publicly fight for that paycheck in free agency last month.

