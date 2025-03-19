While the Chicago Bears have massively bolstered their offensive line, left tackle remains the only position in question. Incumbent Braxton Jones has shined at times, but General Manager Ryan Poles hasn’t given him a full ringing endorsement as starter.

Still, as things stand, Jones would enter the year at the left side of the line. That is assuming he is fully healthy. One of the biggest red flags surrounding Jones has been his unfortunate health. But when healthy, the tackle has been a vital resource for the Bears.

But for as much improvement as Chicago has made on the offensive, it was undoubtedly their biggest position of need. As the Bears scour free agency, adding another strong offensive lineman could be key in having consistent blockers throughout the year. Which is why Bill Barnwell of ESPN suggests that left tackle Cam Robinson could be a perfect fit in Chicago.

“This will sound like an insult, but it’s not: There’s something to be said for having a below-average tackle to fall back on in Week 1,” Barnwell wrote. “Robinson could be only the 26th-best left tackle in the league, but that’s a lot better than having to run out a series of replacement-level tackles, like the Patriots did last season. Organizations are going to aspire to land their left tackles of the future in April’s draft, but Robinson is a reasonable fallback plan for teams that don’t land their desired prospects.”

Cam Robinson’s NFL journey

Robinson was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Upon his arrival, Robinson was immediately named the Jaguars starting left tackle.

Spending eight years in Jacksonville, Robinson went on to start 91 games with the team. He was twice appointed the franchise tag as the Jaguars didn’t want him to leave him. That was until the 2024 season. After being benched by Jacksonville’s coaching staff, Robinson was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Robinson ended up starting 10 games for the Vikings, although he earned just a 64.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. That tackle was much more lauded in the pass game, where he ranked 49/141 tackles with a 70.4 grade.

There hasn’t been much buzz about Robinson return to the Vikings, or any noise about his potential landing spot as well. The tackle is undoubtedly holding out for a starting opportunity. But if he were to sign with the Bears, that may not be allotted to him.

What Cam Robinson offers Chicago Bears

Ultimately, Robinson would battle Jones for the left tackle spot. A left ankle fracture ended Jones’ season early. But when he was on the gridiron, Jones earned a 77.4 grade from PFF, ranking 20/141 tackles. If Jones is healthy, he seems likely to hold onto the starting left tackle role.

But Chicago seems likely to bring in competition. Whether it be through free agency or the draft, the Bears won’t open the year with only Jones as a left tackle option. Especially with his injuries, they could be signing a starter come mid way.

If everyone is healthy however, the loser of Jones vs Robinson would likely shift into a swing tackle role. Kiran Armegadjie may be penciled into the role currently, but he doesn’t have enough experience to start in a pinch.

For the Bears to truly sign Robinson, it’ll come down to his contract. Chicago won’t want to pay top dollar for a tackle they aren’t starting. But if Robinson can accept a versatile role across the line, perhaps he and the Chicago Bears can come to terms on a deal.

