REPORT: Chicago Bears In Trade Talks With Pittsburgh Steelers For 32nd Pick

General manager Ryan Poles hinted the Chicago Bears would be looking for a trade partner Friday evening. The Bears drafted offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the tenth overall pick in the draft. Poles picked up a 2024 fourth-round selection by trading back a spot from the ninth overall pick. He’s reportedly in talks with another team before the start of the second round to trade for the third time this draft.

The Chicago Bears could trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers again

Poles said last night the Bears would likely be movers in the second round. He understands the Bears need defensive line help for head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. The Bears gave up a chance at a top defensive line prospect when they gifted Jalen Carter to the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The next pick in the 2023 NFL Draft could be a defensive lineman for the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are in talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 32nd overall pick.

The Chicago Bears have had conversations with the Pittsburgh Steelers about moving to the 32nd pick, per @RapSheet. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 28, 2023

That’s the exact pick the Bears surrendered to the Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. The Bears could use that pick to continue their quest at building in the trenches via the draft.

