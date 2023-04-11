REPORT: Chicago Bears Speaking To AFC Contender About Draft Trade

Chicago Bears talking with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the draft

Thirty-two is a number that has been on the minds of many Chicago Bears fans this offseason. The 32 draft pick could be returning to the Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft later this month. The Bears traded rights to that selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before last season’s trade deadline. The Steelers are looking to deal with teams to trade up in the first round, and the Bears are reportedly in the mix.

According to EJ Snyder on the Bootleg Football Podcast, the Bears and Steelers have communicated about a potential trade that would give the Steelers the number nine overall pick:

“Bears and Steelers are possible,” Snyder said. “They’ve talked about it. I know they’ve talked about it. It’s by no means for sure.” Snyder said Steelers need a tackle, and the Bears’ nine spot would make sense to trade for. “The most likely connect the dots moment is that Pittsburgh needs and a tackle, and they go up for one because there’s one they like, and they’ll be gone by the time they pick at 17,” Snyder said.

The Bears could get the 17th and 32nd picks, possibly another pick in return for the ninth pick. The Bears would give up the sure left tackle they would be able to grab at nine. However, they could add more help all over the rost by gaining more premium draft capital. The Bears are already looking at options to take if they were to trade down in the draft.

