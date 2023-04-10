REPORT: Chicago Bears Identify Prospect In Draft Trade Down Scenario

The Chicago Bears have an OT in mind if they make another draft trade

The Chicago Bears traded the keys to the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in early March. The Bears received wide receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, and three other picks over the next few years. Even with the trade, the Bears have no selections from the nine spot until the 53rd overall pick in the second round. With the lack of overwhelming talent likely available at nine, general manager Ryan Poles hinted earlier this spring the team is in the market to trade again. They reportedly have a player in mind if they do.

According to Chicago Bears insider David Kaplan, the team is “doing big-time due diligence” on Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. The Bears hosted Wright last week on a “top 30” visit. The Bears should absolutely be keeping their eye out for Wright, who plays at a position of need for the team. He dominated another top prospect in the draft, Alabama EDGE Will Anderson.

Darnell Wright's tape vs. Will Anderson is fucking excellent. pic.twitter.com/o4dKsmv0WY — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) March 10, 2023

Should Paris Johnson Jr., Anderson, and Jalen Carter not be available, the Bears could look to trade back for one of the better offensive linemen considered a first-round talent by many draft analysts.

A trade back for Wright would allow the Bears to gain more help in the trenches and maybe even acquire another top prospect at wide receiver in this year’s draft.

What analysts think of Wright

According to Lance Zierlein with NFL.com, Wright is considered to be a project player who can be a solid full-time starter within a couple of years:

“Right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level. The tape can be a little uneven for Wright with poor block finishes followed up by aggressive pancakes. He played with much better body control and footwork in 2022, though. Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he’s given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he’s a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside if necessary.”

Here’s a highlight video of Wright:

