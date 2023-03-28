Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to Matt Eberflus’ shocking plans for Tremaine Edmunds next position

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of the NFL

The Chicago Bears announced their intentions for Tremaine Edmunds

The Chicago Bears biggest signing in free agency was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds was considered by many fans and analysts as Roquan Smith’s replacement, but it looks now like he’s technically not. In March, Edmunds was inked to a record-breaking deal for an inside linebacker by the Bears.

(The Bears still don’t have an elite “engine” to make Edmunds’ skills effective in 2023.) Edmunds’ deal came in the offseason after the Bears traded Roquan Smith, who head coach Matt Eberflus considered a weakside (Will) linebacker.

roquansmith 2020 chicagobears
The Chicago Bears traded Roquan Smith last season.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Smith to a fantastic deal for an off-the-ball linebacker. However, the Ravens use Smith as a middle linebacker in their defensive scheme. A few Bears beat writers thought Edmunds would replace Smith’s void as Eberflus’ Will linebacker. According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, Eberflus said Tuesday at the League Annual Meeting he intended to use Edmunds as the middle (Mike) linebacker in the Bears system.

Bears fans react on Twitter

Bears fans immediately gave their opinion after Eberflus announced his plans for Edmunds. Here are the best takes on Twitter about Edmunds being the next Bears Mike linebacker.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply