Tremaine Edmunds is already looking forward to making an impact

When the 2023 NFL off-season began, many members of the media predicted the Chicago Bears would one of the biggest spenders out there. It’s safe to say they weren’t wrong, as Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office didn’t waste any time getting right to work.

The biggest name that the Chicago Bears inked earlier this month was former Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds was regarded as one of the best players on the market, and arguably the best linebacker. He signed a massive four-year, 72-million-dollar contract that includes 50 million guaranteed. He’ll be paired with another newly signed free agent, TJ Edwards who last played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier today, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune interviewed Tremaine Edmunds and asked him about the newly revamped facility, and his excitement about joining the Chicago Bears.

“I’ve just been walking around enjoying it and looking at all the tradition and looking at all the legends that came through here,” Edmunds said. “True legends. It’s been breathtaking. It motivates you even more. I’m ready to get to work.”

This is definitely a welcoming sign for Chicago Bear fans. This defense has needed a true leader for quite some time, and it seems like they have one in Tremaine Edmunds. Some would say it was an overpay, and some say it doesn’t resolve all of the issues the Bears have on defense. But I believe it’s a massive step in the right direction for the entire organization. General Manager Ryan Poles is not afraid to spend and attempt to make this team a contender as soon as possible.

Here’s almost 5 mins of awesome Tremaine Edmunds clips, Credit @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/84pn2ASXXP — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 13, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds essentially replaces former LB Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season. Not an easy task as Smith was so good during his tenure with Chicago, but Poles and company believe Edmunds is a better fit with his size and speed around the ball.

When he was asked about his effort and fit in the Matt Eberflus system, Edmunds didn’t hold back about what he takes pride in.

“You talk about effort, you talk about relentlessness, and you talk about guys that just care. Guys that finish plays. Guys that give it their all,” Edmunds said. “When you turn the film on you can tell that from guys. It’s more than just talent because in this league talent is only going to get you to a certain point. You’ve got to figure out what’s going to set yourself apart, and I’m going to give it my all each and every time I step foot on that field. That’s how I was raised. That’s my identity, and that’s who I am as a player.”

If Tremaine Edmunds plays like he did the past five seasons in Buffalo, this defense will just get better by default. Obviously, there’s still some major holes that will need to be addressed. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bears coaching staff uses all the new talent on defense, as second year linebacker Jack Sanborn might get lost in the shuffle. However, after an impressive rookie campaign, I’m sure they’ll find a way to get him on the field.

