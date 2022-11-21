Trending
Chicago Bears could face former Super Bowl winning QB against Jets this weekend

Jeremy BochniakBy 2 Mins Read
The New York Jets may be starting a new Quarterback when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 12

While the Chicago Bears have seemed to find their Quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, the New York Jets are finding themselves on the fence about their second-year Quarterback in Zach Wilson Jr.

New York lost a close game to the New England Patriots 10-3 Sunday and their offense was a mess, totaling just 104 yards of offense in defeat.

Heach Coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Wilson is no sure thing to start against the Bears this week.

Joe Flacco is the number two quarterback on the Jets roster currently. Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens all the way back in 2013 and started the first three games of the season for the Jets, totaling 901 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Saleh also has fellow Quarterback Mike White on the roster, and no commitment was made to either of the three.

The Jets currently have a record of 6-4 and are just one spot behind the last playoff seed in the AFC. They could look toward the veteran Flacco instead of depending on the young Wilson to win games down the stretch.

