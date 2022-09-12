The Chicago Bears revamped offensive line got its first big test of the NFL season going up against one of the best pass-rushing defensive lines in the NFL from a year ago and performed at a very high level in pass protection.

The Chicago Bears started rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones and two second-year players in Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, highlighting the fact that they have young untested talent on the offensive line. Well, that talent protected Justin Fields in a big way according to Seth Walder of ESPN stats and analytics.

The Bears posted an 88% pass block win rate today — a very strong number. League average on team level was 60% last season. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 12, 2022

That’s a fantastic win rate posted by a very raw offensive line that arguably had one of the biggest early tests of week-1. I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but the Bears’ offensive line is considered to be the worst in the NFL, while the 49ers defensive line is one of the best.

Arguably there wasn’t a more lopsided matchup heading into week-1 of the NFL season and the Chicago Bears played at a high level. According to ProFootball Focus Teven Jenkins had the best day of pass blocking allowing only one pressure in 13 pass block sets.

If the Bears continue to protect Justin Fields this well and they don’t have to play in monsoon conditions every single week, the offense may start to establish itself as a unit that exceeds expectations in 2022.

