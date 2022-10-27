Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount

Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week

The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.

According to the Bears’ Week 8 injury report, right tackle Larry Borom did not practice on Wednesday. His injury is listed as a concussion. Borom played in all of the Bears’ 71 offensive snaps against the New England Patriots Monday night. It’s unclear when he suffered the injury.

According to Chris Emma with 670 The Score, it’s expected that Riley Reiff would take Borom’s place against the Cowboys if Borom cannot play. On Tuesday, the Bears also made a roster move at the offensive line position to help bring depth to the unit.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Chicago Bears promoted Dieter Eiselen to the 53-man roster Tuesday. Eiselen has been with the Bears since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. According to Spotrac, Eiselen will have a base salary of $705,000 for the 2022 season. $430,837 of that will count against the Bears’ cap this season.

