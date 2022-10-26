Bears offensive lineman likely to go to injured reserve with a toe injury

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line looked good to start their game in Week 8. The Bears started Lucas Patrick at center against the New England Patriots. On the Bears’ second drive, Patrick sustained a toe injury and had to be carted off the field.

Lucas Patrick was carted off the field Monday night. His status update this week will be huge for the #Bears pic.twitter.com/emcIEV4Iih — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) October 25, 2022

Head coach Matt Eberflus gave an update on Patrick’s status during his Wednesday press conference. According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said Patrick is probably going on injured reserve.

Bears C Lucas Patrick will "likely go on IR" later today, says Matt Eberflus. Dieter Eiselen will take his place on the active roster. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 26, 2022

This would be a crucial blow to the Bears’ offensive line. Patrick looked great at center before the injury. Sam Mustipher came in and had relatively one of his best games of the season. But he has certainly struggled at center all year. The Bears need a good performance against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Bears will look to improve to a .500 record against a tremendous pass-rushing team led by Micah Parsons.

