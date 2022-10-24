The Chicago Bears had a great game on MNF

The Chicago Bears looked like a different team on Monday Night Football than the one that lost a week and a half ago on Thursday Night Football. The Bears put together their best offensive performance of the season as they improved to 3-4. Here are three studs and duds from the Bears’ win over the New England Patriots.

Studs

Luke Getsy

Luke Getsy came under fire after the Bears’ week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Bears had several trips into the red zone but could only manage to put seven points on the board. Against the Patriots, the Bears scored a season high of 33 points on the road and in the rain. Changes to the Bears’ offensive line helped to make the offense more efficient. Fields looked more comfortable throwing the ball on Monday night. Excellent run design by Getsy netted the Bears 243 yards on the ground.

Justin Fields

Good Fields, bad Fields. Hopefully, he won’t turn into another Rex Grossman. But Fields took another step in the right direction against the Patriots. Fields was dynamic on the field in Foxborough. He led the team in rushing with 82 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Other than one lousy pass intercepted off a tip, Fields made consistent positive plays in the passing game. He finished with 179 yards and a touchdown, and one interception. He’s not perfect yet, but Fields looked like the best player on the field Monday night.

Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon

Brisker had a fantastic night for the Chicago Bears. He finished with seven total tackles, the second-most tackles for the Bears. Brisker made his first interception in the first half against the Patriots. Late in the fourth quarter, Kyler Gordon intercepted his first NFL pass. They helped the Bears’ defense do to Bill Belichick’s young quarterbacks what most people thought Belichick would do to Fields.

Duds

Jaylon Johnson

Johnson had a rough Monday night. He blew an early assignment that put the Patriots on the board. His run defense was anemic as he gave up another touchdown run. Johnson is expected to be a leader in the secondary and the defense overall. His play on Monday night didn’t look like the player Cooper Kupp praised in the offseason.

David Montgomery

David Montgomery looked a little better in the second half. But his first half was awful. Montgomery had a fumble (that was recovered by the Chicago Bears) that killed the Bears’ chances of scoring a touchdown on an early drive. Montgomery had several bad runs in the first half that went nowhere. He finished averaging 4.1 yards per rush. Which isn’t terrible, but it was much worse than Khalil Herbert’s average. Montgomery was also non-existent in the passing game.

Larry Borom

The revamped offensive line looked much better at the start of the game before Lucas Patrick left with a toe injury. The Chicago Bears offensive line continued to be better than they had been most of the season. But they still managed to give up four sacks. Borom struggled with his assignment on Matthew Judon. He gave up some big plays to Judon, including a sack. Borom allowed Judon to get his hands up to tip a pass that was intercepted. Judon is tough, but the Chicago Bears will face a more challenging test with Micah Parsons against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

