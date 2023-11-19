The Chicago Bears’ evaluation of Justin Fields begins now that the quarterback is back as the starter.

The Chicago Bears will evaluate their quarterback in multiple ways before the 2024 NFL Draft, as they did last offseason.

Because of a March trade with the Panthers, the Chicago Bears now own the No. 1 overall pick. The decision to move on from Justin Fields or potentially draft a top passer will have a significant impact on the quarterback picture this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chicago Bears would have to be “blown away” by a quarterback during the 2024 draft evaluation process to move on from Fields. Of course, much of how Chicago views its quarterback situation moving forward will be determined by how Fields plays in the seven games remaining this season.

Justin Fields returns for the Chicago Bears

Fields will make his return from a four-game absence against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fields was having his best game of his career before dislocating his right (throwing) thumb against the Minnesota Vikings last month. In back-to-back games against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, he threw for eight touchdowns and one interception, indicating that his throwing ability may finally catch up to his dynamic rushing prowess.

While Fields’ final two pre-injury starts were encouraging, the jury is still out on whether he can be the long-term solution. Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina are regarded as the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

Fields’ future as the Bears’ quarterback will be determined in part by what happens in the next seven games. The fact that the Bears own two first-round picks – their own and the Panthers’ – adds to the intrigue.

