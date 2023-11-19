Braxton Jones was furious when he was pulled out of the game vs Lions

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones was removed from the game with 5:16 left in the third quarter as the team was marching on a scoring drive. While the reason is not confirmed right now, one thing is for sure, Braxton Jones was fuming.

Jones was seen yelling and throwing his helmet. He was even heard saying, “I can’t f**king see.” See the clip of his removal below.

Braxton Jones leaving the field is frustratedpic.twitter.com/aMNa4gJKUZ — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 19, 2023

Jones was seen walking toward the medical tent. It is not clear if he actually could not see. Or if he was removed by the officials for a concussion evaluation.

The left tackle has only played 4 games in 2023 after dealing with injuries.

Jones has returned to the game after a short stint on the sideline. It is still unsure why he was removed in the first place.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE