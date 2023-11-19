Trending
Bears

WATCH: Braxton Jones’ upset after being pulled out of game.

Andrew Prouse
Chicago Bears Braxton Jones
Braxton Jones

Braxton Jones was furious when he was pulled out of the game vs Lions

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones was removed from the game with 5:16 left in the third quarter as the team was marching on a scoring drive. While the reason is not confirmed right now, one thing is for sure, Braxton Jones was fuming.

Jones was seen yelling and throwing his helmet. He was even heard saying, “I can’t f**king see.” See the clip of his removal below.

Jones was seen walking toward the medical tent. It is not clear if he actually could not see. Or if he was removed by the officials for a concussion evaluation.

The left tackle has only played 4 games in 2023 after dealing with injuries.

Jones has returned to the game after a short stint on the sideline. It is still unsure why he was removed in the first place.

I'm Andrew Prouse and I am a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of my passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. I currently reside in Washington state. Please follow me on Twitter: @apro1799

