Chicago Bears: 3 studs and duds from a typical Matt Eberflus’ loss to the Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears found another way to ensure they didn’t win back-to-back games in the Matt Eberflus era. The Bears surrendered 17 unanswered points in the final three minutes to lose 31-26 to the Detroit Lions.

Because of how the Bears dominated the NFC North leader through the first 57 minutes, the loss might go down as the worst of Eberflus’ tenure. There was an argument to be made in the first half that Eberflus and a healthy Justin Fields were turning around the season.

That idea is nothing more than fool’s gold because Eberflus and Fields could not hold on to the lead. Even general manager Ryan Poles had to cringe for his job security when he watched former Bears running back David Montgomery rush in for the game-winning touchdown.

Sure, Montgomery didn’t win the game for the Lions, but he accounted for approximately as many rushing yards on Sunday as the three Bears running backs who could not let the offense sit on the ball with a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Here are three studs and duds from the Bears loss to the Lions.

Chicago Bears Studs

The Tank

Theoretically, the best thing for the Bears organization is for them to lose out at this point. That will give the Bears a better position in the 2024 NFL Draft. They helped themselves out by blowing a 12-point lead.

They also were helped out by the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders to win their third game of the season. The Carolina Panthers lost to the Dallas Cowboys, so the number one pick would still be in the Bears’ hands if the season were to end today.

Chicago Bears pass rush

I would have gone with the defensive performance if the fourth quarter hadn’t finished the way it did. The Bears forced four turnovers, three of them from Jared Goff interceptions.

But the big story for the Bears’ defense was the pass rush improving, and much of that had to do with Montez Sweat. Sweat recorded his first sack since the Bears traded for him. The Bears recorded only two total sacks, but Goff was under constant duress all game, thanks to a hefty amount of blitzing.

A batted ball by rookie Gervon Dexter, getting excellent penetration, led to a Bears interception.

Justin Fields (trade value)

Fields didn’t have his most outstanding performance in his first game back from his thumb injury. However, he did show why Tyson Bagent is his backup. Fields gave the Bears a chance to win, but he didn’t take over the game enough to finish it.

It was the perfect scenario for Bears fans who want to draft a new quarterback in next year’s draft. Fields’ play was good enough for the Bears to get trade value for a team not in the Caleb Williams/Drake Maye Sweepstakes. But it wasn’t good enough for anyone to argue the Bears shouldn’t take one of the top prospects in 2024.

Chicago Bears duds

Tyler Scott

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott had a day to forget against the Lions. Scott’s fumble in the second quarter led to the Lions’ first touchdown of the game. He had an opportunity to catch a deep pass to convert a long third down late in the fourth quarter.

Scott could not get his hand on the ball, and the Lions took the lead on the next possession.

The Chicago Bears run game (minus Fields)

Fields had 104 yards rushing against the Lions. Sans Fields, the Bears had 79 yards rushing on 28 carries. That’s not good enough if the Bears want to hold on to leads against dangerous offenses.

NFC North rivalries

The Bears are now 0-9 against NFC North opponents under Eberflus. The Bears had a chance to make a statement against a Lions team that will soon clinch the division title. Instead, the Bears continue to make a mockery of the idea Poles gave the fanbase when he said his regime would take the NFC North and never give it back.

