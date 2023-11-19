Matt Eberflus has once again completely fumbled a win away, and Bears fans are not having it

The Bears had a 26-14 lead with 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Bears then proceeded to give up two touchdowns in 2 minutes. The Bears blew the lead and ended up losing because of extremely conservative play calling on both offense and defense.

Eberflus went into clock-chewing mode with around 3 minutes left in the game. The Lions had three timeouts. The offense went on to burn only 15 seconds off the clock.

Fans were already not happy with Matt Eberflus before today. But that loss to the Lions has caused all of Bears Twitter to call for Eberflus’ job.

Fan reactions from Twitter

Matt Eberflus got everything he could’ve asked for today: – FOUR turnovers on D

– Clean game from his offense

– 250+ combined yards from his QB

– Outstanding clock-killing drive late And his decisions STILL resulted in a loss. He’s not the guy. He simply cannot stay past 2023. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) November 19, 2023

One fan below, brought up something Matt Eberflus always says in press conferences, “execution.” After multiple tough losses this season, Eberflus has gone on to blame the loss on execution.

The Bears have had multiple leads and gone completely conservative. Taking the foot off the gas and letting the other team back in the game. Games the Bears easily could have won.

Eberflus has refused to take any accountability for the Bears struggles. Yes, the roster isn’t perfect, and there have been a few execution issues. But Eberflus has continued to put all the blame on the players. He acts like there is no issue with his schemes and strategies. That is not what a leader does.

If Matt Eberflus blames this game on execution, fire his ass on the spot. The #Bears lost this game because of coaching. pic.twitter.com/VvFdo47r4r — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) November 19, 2023

More fan reactions to Eberflus’ game management

I don't care what happens the rest of the season. Matt Eberflus already deserves to lose his job and that possession was case in point. 3 minutes left, DET just made it a 1 score game with 3 timeouts, and you go into clock killing mode? And not only that but only burn 15 seconds? pic.twitter.com/qkKbQkjFk8 — Carlos Quentin Tarantino (@CQT_SOX) November 19, 2023

If this doesn’t cement the end of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy as #Bears coaches, nothing will. That was a complete and thorough meltdown. They have to go. pic.twitter.com/ebqbzF9RHP — Mario (@marioinhydepark) November 19, 2023

If #Bears GM Ryan Poles wants to send a message and save his job, he needs to fire HC Matt Eberflus. This is the latest 4th quarter meltdown and owning an 0-9 record within your own division is absolutely pathetic. Don’t you dare put this loss on Justin Fields. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) November 19, 2023

This is about to go from the most impressive win of Matt Eberflus’ career to the worst loss of his career. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 19, 2023

Matt Eberflus went conservative on both offense and defense. Blew a two score lead with 3 minutes left in the game. There is no one else to blame. — illwill (@79illwill) November 19, 2023

The Bears won the turnover battle 4-1 and won time of possession 40:24 – 19:36. And lost. FIRE MATT EBERFLUS AND LUKE GETSY THEY ARE BUMS — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) November 19, 2023

The tweet above is an all time terrible stat. Having 20 more minutes of possession than the opponent and still finding a way to lose is an incredible failure.

Outlook after a brutal loss

The Bears now have a win-loss record of 3-8. Matt Eberflus is now an impressive 0-9 in divisional games. Not a single win against NFC North opponents in one and a half seasons.

The good news is, the Bears draft position has gotten even better. The Giants won and the Panthers lost. This means the Bears currently sit with the number one and number four picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Having two top 5 picks is incredibly rare. While Eberflus may be the wrong guy for the team, he is leading the Bears towards a very interesting 2024 draft.

Eberflus has certainly proven he cannot be the answer going forward. But the Bears have a history of not firing coaches before the end of the season. There may be six more weeks in the Matt Eberflus era.

