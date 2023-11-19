Former Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has not been shy about talking about the Bears

For 55 minutes Sunday in Detroit, the Bears were the superior team. Their defense forced four turnovers, and Justin Fields looked sharp in his return, allowing the Bears to lead the Lions 26-14 midway through the fourth quarter at Ford Field.

But, under head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears have frequently struggled to finish games, and Sunday was no exception, as the Lions scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes to defeat the Bears 31-26.

Former Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett had no problem calling out the team’s ownership during a series of tweets after Sunday’s loss:

“Chicago is one of the best cities to play in. It’s fucking great! but I don’t see you getting stars who wanna win to come there in the future because no one knows what the identity of the team or organization is. no real commitment to winning especially if you keep that coach”

It continued with more in a string of tweets:

Bears ownership lacks futurism. The entire business model is built on selling the past. The 85 bears. They're always trying to recreate that old product instead of buying into and producing a new product. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 19, 2023

Martellus Bennett isn’t wrong

The Bears are an absolute mess right now. After the historic loss to the Detroit Lions, it’s clear this ship is sinking even more. But will Bears brass do something they’ve never done and fire a head coach mid-season?

It’s not likely.

Martellus Bennett spent three seasons with the Bears from 2013-2015 before joining the Patriots this year. He had 208 catches for 2,114 yards with 14 touchdowns.

The Chicago Bears are owned by Virginia Halas McCaskey. McCaskey, 100, was the oldest child of former owner George Halas. Halas died in 1983, leaving the team to McCaskey. The Chicago Bears have played 104 seasons and have a record of 789-631-42 (W-L-T).

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE