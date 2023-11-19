The Chicago Bears week 11 loss was historic, ending a streak that started in 1932

The Bears’ loss on Sunday vs. the Lions was bad in more ways than one. In fact, the loss was historic, one for the ages. The loss broke a streak that dates back to 30 years before the NFL-AFL merger.

Since 1932 no NFL team has ever lost a game with such a good turnover margin and time of possession. The 2023 Chicago Bears have broken that streak. You can see the specifics in the tweet below.

From Doug Colletti…

Since 1932, no #NFL team with a +3 turnover margin & 40min time of possession had EVER lost that game.

Teams were 48-0 until the #Bears lost today.

It’s not an overstatement to call this a historic loss.@ESPN1000 — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) November 19, 2023

The stat proves the historic loss is on the coaching staff

The Chicago Bears are the first team to lose with that combination of stats to lose in 91 years. The team played as good as they could. This loss is one hundred percent on coaching. This is what happens when you play not to lose, you have to play to win.

48-0 in 91 years when a team records 3 or more turnovers and 40+ minutes of possession time. That is a recipe for a win, yet Eberflus couldn’t get the Bears to pull it off. A loss with this amount of production on both sides of the ball is literally unheard of.

Fields ran the football very well. He was the teams leading rusher and looked dynamic on the ground. His passing wasn’t as great, and he struggled on that front, but it was his first game back from a thumb injury. He looked more like 2022 Justin Fields that gave Bears fans hope for this season.

As the stat shows, the Bears defense did it’s job. They held a very good Lions offense to 14 points through 3 quarters. That on top of 4 forced turnovers should usually net a team a win, not today.

Usually a historic collapse like this would result in people losing their jobs. But this is the Chicago Bears, and the owners have shown no urgency or care to win for a while. So the coaching staff will probably be the exact same next Sunday.

