Matt Eberflus padded his winless streak against the NFC North in crushing fashion

Poor teams will always find a way to lose. And that is all the Bears have ever been and will ever be under head coach Matt Eberflus.

The simple fact is that the Bears should have won this football game. In his return, quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive outing, the team forced four turnovers, and they held a two-score lead with 4:15 remaining in the game. This loss falls once again on Eberflus, who is winless against the NFC North and has yet to win back-to-back games in his 28-game career.

Matt Eberflus has only six wins in 27 games as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. That is the Bears’ worst record for a coach in franchise history. In fact, Eberflus needs to win three of the remaining six games to match Abe Gibron’s winning percentage by the end of the season.

Matt Eberflus is now 0-9 against the NFC North. Matt Eberflus is now 6-22 as head coach. He's yet to beat a team with a winning record. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 19, 2023

When Will The Bears “Take The North” under Matt Eberflus? The Chicago Bears, like most NFL teams, have highs and lows. We’ve seen it all, from the 1985 Chicago Bears to three-win seasons. While Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has failed to deliver, he cannot bear sole responsibility. When Ryan Poles first met with the media as the general manager of the Chicago Bears, he made his intentions clear: “We’re going to take the (NFC) North and never give it back.” Ryan Poles has taken a lot of heat for Chicago’s poor start to the season, but his detractors fail to recognize that the Bears added a lot of talent in the offseason. On paper, this team is much better than its 3-8 record suggests, and the majority of their problems stem from poor play calling and the coaching staff’s inability to utilize the roster to its full potential. Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels for far less, but Matt Eberflus is still on the job, despite the toxic loss that has permeated the locker room and Halas Hall. This team has no idea how to win a football game, and as long as Matt Eberflus is the coach, they will never have the guts to dig deep and win a game against a quality opponent. The Bears will have an extra day off before traveling to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday Night Football. It will be Chicago’s second meeting with Minnesota this season, as well as their final prime-time game. On Oct. 15, the Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13. That was the game in which quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his right thumb.

