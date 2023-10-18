Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has contradicted himself once again in his latest press conference

On Sunday versus the Vikings, Bears center Cody Whitehair had major issues snapping the football. There were many errant snaps, and Whitehair was eventually benched in favor of Lucas Patrick.

Whitehair was also seen blocking his own teammate before he got benched on Sunday.

This play had to be funny to go over in the film room for #Bears OL Cody Whitehair 😂 (🎥: @Sandman7773)

After the game, Eberflus was asked about what made him finally decide to bench Whitehair. His response was confusing.

“With Justin going out and Tyson in there, we thought it was better for our team to have the guy with more experience in there playing center,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “That’s the position that we have where Lucas has played a long time and has a lot of experience in there. We thought that would settle Bagent down a little bit.”

The problem with this statement? Lucas Patrick is an offensive guard, not a center. Whitehair has played center in 62 games over his career. Patrick has only appeared in 24 games at the position.

Matt Eberflus continues to refuse to make players accountable for their poor play. He keeps making up things like “settling down Bagent,” instead of telling the truth, “Whitehair was just not having a good day.”

Wednesday’s press conference comments

After Sunday’s loss, Eberflus said benching Whitehair had nothing to do with his snapping issues. Then during Wednesday’s press conference, he admitted Whitehair has had snapping issues prior to their week 6 game.

I asked Matt Eberflus if Cody Whitehair has had issues snapping in practice or if it is just showing up in games. "It's been a little bit during practice some, but again, that's always an issue when you work through and change positions. I think that when you have that, but… pic.twitter.com/rwSQqMJ5c6 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 18, 2023

Complete and utter confusion

He also talks about “changing positions” in reference to Whitehair. What is Eberflus talking about? Whitehair has played more center in his career than any other position. He should not still be having issues snapping the ball.

Pro Football Reference lists Cody Whitehair as a center in his first season in his rookie season in 2016. As a rookie he had his best season as a blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Whitehair having issues is not a new trend. Whitehair has had issues since the Matt Nagy era in Chicago. This article from 2020 talks about Whitehair’s struggles identifying blitzes.

Back in 2020, one of the Bears greatest centers Olin Kreutz explained Whitehair’s struggles pass blocking and recognizing defensive plays to Adam Jahns of the Athletic.

If Whitehair’s struggles are so well documented, why is Eberflus down playing them?

Perhaps more importantly why has Ryan Poles done nothing to address such a reoccurring area of weakness for the team?

Matt Eberflus likely only still has a job so he can be the fall guy for the McCaskey’s. It doesn’t matter who the Bears trot out at QB or any position. No player can succeed under Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff.

