Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus gives confusing answer on decision to bench starter

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus offered a confusing explanation for Cody Whitehair’s benching against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Whitehair struggled to snap the ball when the Bears ran out of the shotgun. Many of his snaps were so high that quarterback Justin Fields had to jump to catch the snap.

The Bears replaced Whitehair with veteran interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Patrick didn’t seem to snap the ball better when he entered the game.

The Chicago Bears bench Whitehair

Eberflus was asked after the game about the decision to bench their most expensive offensive lineman. According to Mark Grote, Eberflus said the decision to bench Whitehair had nothing to do with his poor snapping.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus on why he put Lucas Patrick in at center in the 4th qtr over Cody Whitehair: “We thought it was best for our team to have the guy that had more experience in there playing center. Flus says it didn’t have anything to do with Whitehair ‘s trouble snapping. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 15, 2023

Eberflus’ answer doesn’t make any sense. Whitehair has plenty of experience at center. And teams don’t typically rotate centers during a game.

The change at center came after several awful snaps from Whitehair. The wasn’t another logical reason to switch out Whitehair for Patrick unless the staff was worried about the snap. It’s sad that the staff couldn’t make a better determination as to who would be the best center during practice this week.

Eberflus doesn’t appear to be giving truthful answers to the press after games. He could be trying to protect his players, but Eberflus is coming off as a coach that’s pretty aloof.

