Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Justin Fields’ injury on Twitter.

#Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his right hand, sources say. X-Rays were negative, and he’ll have an MRI Monday to determine the additional damage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2023

Fields took multiple hard hits on Sunday, and a few should have been penalties.

Outlook for Justin Fields after hand injury

A negative X-Ray points to no bone damage, so that is good news. The MRI will determine if he sustained any kind of soft tissue damage. Which if soft tissue damage occurred, Fields would need surgery.

Doctor of Physical Therapy Evan Jefferies commented on Fields injury on Twitter.

The big key is if he tore his ligaments especially the UCL of the thumb -He would then need surgery — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) October 16, 2023

Regardless of the results of the MRI Fields will likely be placed on short term injured reserve. Which would mean he misses a minimum of 4 games.

According to the University of Utah a dislocated finger can take a long time to completely heal.

“Dislocated finger recovery time varies. You can usually return to normal activities, including sports, within a few weeks following injury. But it can take up to three months for a dislocated pinky, thumb, pointer finger, or ring finger to feel normal—and up to six months for the finger to fully heal.”

The MRI on Monday will determine how long Fields will be out.

Looking towards Bears week 7 game

Tyson Bagent will be the Bears starter going into week 7. Bagent scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

The Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday. The Raiders may be without Jimmy Garoppolo in week 7. Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the Raiders win over New England.

Garoppolo was taken to the hospital and it is currently unknown if he will play in week 7.

Week 7 could be a battle of back up QBs at Soldier Field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE