Trending
FREE SUBSCRIPTION!
Bears

The nature of Justin Fields injury has been confirmed

Andrew ProuseBy 2 Mins Read
Justin Fields injury

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Justin Fields’ injury on Twitter.

Fields took multiple hard hits on Sunday, and a few should have been penalties.

Outlook for Justin Fields after hand injury

A negative X-Ray points to no bone damage, so that is good news. The MRI will determine if he sustained any kind of soft tissue damage. Which if soft tissue damage occurred, Fields would need surgery.

Doctor of Physical Therapy Evan Jefferies commented on Fields injury on Twitter.

Regardless of the results of the MRI Fields will likely be placed on short term injured reserve. Which would mean he misses a minimum of 4 games.

According to the University of Utah a dislocated finger can take a long time to completely heal.

“Dislocated finger recovery time varies. You can usually return to normal activities, including sports, within a few weeks following injury. But it can take up to three months for a dislocated pinky, thumb, pointer finger, or ring finger to feel normal—and up to six months for the finger to fully heal.”

The MRI on Monday will determine how long Fields will be out.

Looking towards Bears week 7 game

Tyson Bagent will be the Bears starter going into week 7. Bagent scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

The Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.  The Raiders may be without Jimmy Garoppolo in week 7. Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the Raiders win over New England.

Garoppolo was taken to the hospital and it is currently unknown if he will play in week 7.

Week 7 could be a battle of back up QBs at Soldier Field.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

I'm Andrew Prouse and I am a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of my passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. I currently reside in Washington state. Please follow me on Twitter: @apro1799

Related Posts

Leave A Reply