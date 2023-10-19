Trending
Chicago Bears catch major break against Las Vegas Raiders; likely to face former QB (Breaking)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears t Las Vegas Raiders
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

The Chicago Bears caught a major break for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The news came as the Bears have doubts about several key player’s availability against the Raiders Sunday.

Darnell Wright Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Per Thursday’s Bears injury report, Darnell Wright was downgraded from Wednesday’s injury report, as he did not practice due to his shoulder injury. Justin Fields did not practice on Thursday. It looks likely rookie Tyson Bagent will make his first career start at quarterback.

The Bears and Raiders contest could be a matchup of rookie quarterbacks.

The Chicago Bears catch break against the Las Vegas Raiders

hoyer e1483389878622
Brian Hoyer

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out against the Bears. The Raiders will start either rookie Aidan O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer is a familiar name to Bears fans. He was the Bears’ backup quarterback in 2016. Hoyer came in for the Raiders at quarterback following Garoppolo’s injury in Week 6.

It’s not exactly the most exciting matchup to watch this weekend for most NFL fans. But Bears fans will get to see what Bagent can bring to the offense in his first NFL start.

