BREAKING: Chicago Bears rookie Darnell Wright, Yannick Ngakoue added to Week 7 injury report

Chicago Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright was added to the list of injured players in Week 7. The Bears revealed news on Justin Fields Wednesday that was not promising for his availability against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fields did not practice with the team Wednesday due to his right thumb injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that he is unsure if the injury will require surgery. He is doubtful to play the Raiders.

Eberflus said Tyson Bagent would start for the Bears against the Raiders if Fields were ruled out. He said the Bears are “excited” to see Bagent start.

The Bears have a lot of players banged up in Week 7. Several players on the offensive line are on the injury report.

Darnell Wright was placed on the Chicago Bears’ injury report

According to a statement by the Bears, Wright was limited in practice due to a shoulder injury. Nate Davis, who was ruled out against the Raiders, did not practice due to an ankle injury. Dan Feeny was limited in practice with a knee injury.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was added to the list with a back injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday.

