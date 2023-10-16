Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus provides update on Justin Fields surgery news

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed a couple of major issues facing the team in Week 7, including an update on quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears lost another starter on the offense, Nate Davis, on Sunday due to injury. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Ebeflus said Davis has been ruled out for Week 7 due to a high-ankle sprain.

Rookie cornerback Terrell Smith is out for at least three weeks due to mono.

Two other injury updates from Matt Eberflus

-Terell Smith has mono. He is out "three to four weeks."

-Nate Davis sustained a high ankle sprain in the first half of the Minnesota game. He has been ruled OUT for the Las Vegas game. The injury is "week to week." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 16, 2023

The Chicago Bears could be without Justin Fields for a while

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, it is unclear when Fields will play again after dislocating his thumb. Fields is doubtful to play against the Raiders.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said QB Justin Fields dislocated his thumb and "there's no timetable right now. It's really going to come down to grip strength." Eberflus said it's "doubtful" that Fields plays this week. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 16, 2023

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Eberflus said the Bears would wait until the end of the week to determine if he needs surgery. The Bears are hoping to avoid surgery, as that would mean Fields would be out for weeks.

Matt Eberflus said by the end of the week the #Bears should know if Justin Fields will require surgery. "There is natural swelling" and they want to give it time to see where it goes. "It doesn't look like it's a negative thing. We'll see where it is." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 16, 2023

