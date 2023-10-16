Trending
FREE SUBSCRIPTION!
Bears

Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus provides update on Justin Fields surgery news

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Bears' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed a couple of major issues facing the team in Week 7, including an update on quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears lost another starter on the offense, Nate Davis, on Sunday due to injury. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Ebeflus said Davis has been ruled out for Week 7 due to a high-ankle sprain.

Rookie cornerback Terrell Smith is out for at least three weeks due to mono.

The Chicago Bears could be without Justin Fields for a while

Justin Fields deep ball

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, it is unclear when Fields will play again after dislocating his thumb. Fields is doubtful to play against the Raiders.

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, Eberflus said the Bears would wait until the end of the week to determine if he needs surgery. The Bears are hoping to avoid surgery, as that would mean Fields would be out for weeks.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

 

 

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply