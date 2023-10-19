Chicago Bears are reportedly set to roll out another experimental offensive line

Chicago Bears insiders Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have revealed the starting offensive line the team will use on Sunday.

LT: Borom LG: Whitehair C: Patrick RG: Jenkins RT: Wright

Continuing not to play Ja’Tyre Carter is a strange choice, especially as the Bears spent a draft pick on him. He has only started 2 games in 2 NFL seasons. Nobody really knows how good he could be because he hasn’t gotten a chance.

And after all of Cody Whitehair’s major struggles on Sunday it is to wonder why he hasn’t been completely benched in favor of Carter.

Fans react on Twitter

Many fans are not satisfied with this lineup. Below are some Twitter posts that should give a solid idea as to what fans are thinking.

Starting to doubt Chris Morgan as an OL coach. Unless this would be Getsy's or Flus's call, in which case it makes total sense. — Matt M. (@mosconml) October 19, 2023

The line is a mash unit. Blame it on the qb no matter what the real problem might be — Chicagosportfan (@bearfsnman) October 19, 2023

Why wouldn’t Carter start over Whitehair???? — Zach Prosperi (@Zach_Prosperi) October 19, 2023

Potentially more bad news is on the way

The starting offensive line listed by Hoge and Jahns could get even worse before Sunday.

Chicago Bears rookie Darnell Wright could be unavailable for week 7. Wright was listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) on Thursday. He appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. The full nature of the injury is unknown.

The rookie tackle could be trending in the wrong direction to play this coming Sunday, going from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to a non-participant Thursday.

Another experimental offensive line will not help any quarterback that plays for the Bears. Until the offensive line can be solidified, the Bears will likely not find any success at QB, no matter who is under center.

