Good news for Justin Fields and the Bears is that it appears he won’t have surgery on his thumb

There haven’t been many updates regarding Justin Fields, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, and his dislocated thumb, but on Thursday night, some positive news was revealed.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields will not need surgery on his thumb, likely shortening his recovery time. “No surgery is coming,” Rapoport said. “The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football.”

Justin Fields dislocated his thumb during the Bears’ 19-13 loss against the Minnesota Vikings when he went down awkwardly on a hit outside of the pocket. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have many updates on the quarterback’s status this week and wouldn’t rule anything out. But now that surgery is off the table, the prognosis looks better than it did earlier in the week. There is still no timetable for Fields’ return, however, and the third-year signal caller could still be out for a few weeks. Fields has 1,201 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the year.

With Fields all but ruled out, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent takes over at quarterback and will make his first career NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

