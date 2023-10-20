Trending
The Philadelphia Eagles are not leaving any stone left in their search for secondary assistance, including hosting former Chicago Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor on Thursday.

The Eagles are dealing with secondary injuries and have added Vildor to the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Vildor, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears in 2020 and appeared in 46 games, including 22 starts, in his first three seasons. During his stint in Chicago, the Georgia Southern product has 97 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

The Bears placed Vildor on waivers prior to the start of the 2023 season, and the Titans claimed him the next day. He appeared in two games for Tennessee, recording one tackle before being dismissed earlier this month.

