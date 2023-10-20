Eagles worked out former Chicago Bears CB Kindle Vildor

The Philadelphia Eagles are not leaving any stone left in their search for secondary assistance, including hosting former Chicago Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor on Thursday.

The Eagles are dealing with secondary injuries and have added Vildor to the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

#Eagles signed former #Bears corner Kindle Vildor (98 career tackles, one interception, one sack) to their practice squad as former fifth round draft pick reunites with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and they released Brandon Smith @KPRC2 https://t.co/8Lr8VXd2Mp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2023

Vildor, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears in 2020 and appeared in 46 games, including 22 starts, in his first three seasons. During his stint in Chicago, the Georgia Southern product has 97 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

The Bears placed Vildor on waivers prior to the start of the 2023 season, and the Titans claimed him the next day. He appeared in two games for Tennessee, recording one tackle before being dismissed earlier this month.

