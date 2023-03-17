Two Chicago Bears running backs ranked in the top five in efficiency last season.

GM Ryan Poles is having quite the offseason so far, not only making the big splash move but also making the under the radar signings that are effective. The Chicago Bears signed running back D’Onta Foreman to a 1-year-deal yesterday and the signing is a lot better than initially thought as now the Bears have a duo that ranks in the top five in rushing efficiency.

The Chicago Bears now have 2 of the top 5 most efficient runners in the NFL last year Efficiency per @NextGenStats 1. Chuba Hubbard

2. JK Dobbins

3. D’ONTA FOREMAN

4. Rhamondre Stevenson

5. KHALIL HERBERT

…

#40 David Montgomery (out of 48) — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) March 17, 2023

A lot of fans were not happy seeing David Montgomery leave in free agency but the numbers speak for themselves, Foreman and current projected starter Khalil Herbert were in the top five and are now in the same backfield as the Chicago Bears new thunder and lightning duo.

Rushing efficiency, for those who are interested in some stat knowledge, is calculated by taking the total distance of a player traveled on rushing plays as a ball carrier per rushing yards gained. The lower the number the more efficient a run becomes.

Foreman, 26, rushed for a total of 914 yards with five scores and had a rushing efficiency of 3.28 with Carolina which ranks 3rd in the season.

Herbert, 24, rushed for 731 yards and scored four times while splitting carries with Montgomery. He finished the season with a rushing efficiency of 3.29 which ranks 5th among qualified running backs.

Just for the sake of comparison, Montgomery, ranked 40th with a 4.1 efficiency.

