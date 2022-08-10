The release of the first 2022 Chicago Bears depth chart came out late this evening and there’s a bit of a surprise with how the early lay out of the backup offensive tackles are listed.

The Chicago Bears have released their first official depth chart of the 2022 season for their pre-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on the reports out of training camp there is no real surprise to the depth chart among the first 22 starters for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have released their first unofficial depth chart of training camp. pic.twitter.com/36fiastNJN — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 10, 2022

Left tackle is currently locked down by rookie Braxton Jones. Jones is the clear favorite to be the Chicago Bears starting left tackle in the week one game against the San Francisco 49ers. Riley Reiff has done nothing to supplant the rookie after signing to come in and compete against him. Reiff for now is listed as the one at right tackle.

The most interesting surprise comes with how the Chicago Bears see the backup spots for their offensive tackle positions. Larry Borom is not listed as a second team right tackle, he’s listed as a second team left tackle. Teven Jenkins is listed as the second team right tackle behind Reiff. Borom has primarily taken his reps at second team right tackle behind Reiff, but has in a matter of days worked his way into the second team right tackle spot. Borom is now shown as the left tackle behind Jones.

The main conclusion Bears fans can draw from this, is the Bears are focusing on athleticism ahead of everything else. For now, Reiff is more fit to serve as the starting right tackle, and Jones at left tackle. Jenkins competing with Reiff at right tackle is the battle to watch the rest of camp. The Bears desperately need Jenkins to come in and beat Reiff out for the starting spot at right tackle.

Reiff, despite his wealth of experience would cost a pretty penny to keep on the roster. So if everything is even, then Reiff’s experience may win out. Jenkins needs to step up and prove he’s ready to be the starting RT. Michael Schofield is the starter at right guard with Sam Mustipher backing up at center where Lucas Patrick is listed as the starter despite injury.

Mustipher likely makes the 53-man roster because the Bears will need a backup interior player who can play both guard and center. If the Bears keep four offensive tackles, Jenkins and Borom seem likely to be the key backups behind Reiff and Jones.

At wide receiver the Bears will start Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown with Velus Jones Jr. as the third receiver. All three have remained healthy throughout camp but have also performed the best thus far. St. Brown is the early leader to be the starter opposite of Mooney. Pringle, Pettis and Harry round out the listed top six receivers ahead of Dazz Newsome. Newsome needs to show out big in these games to secure a spot on the roster.

The rest of the depth chart doesn’t really have many surprises as one would expect. Trevis Gipson has the starting defensive end spot opposite Robert Quinn. Al-Quadin Muhammad is the primary backup here, Mario Edwards Jr is the backup behind Gipson. Joe Thomas is ahead of Matt Adams at linebacker with Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow the listed starters.

The secondary as expected is Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson with Kindle Vildor and DeAndre Houston -Carson and Dane Cruikshank as the primary backups.

At running back David Montgomery has thus far held off a strong challenge from second year running back Khalil Herbert. Herber should more than get his fair share of carries this year though as his speed has been evident all throughout camp.

