Video: Chicago Bears Rookies Tyler Scott and Terell Smith go at it during training camp

Training camp is back in full swing and the videos we’re getting from social media are pretty entertaining.

From clips of Justin Fields slinging the ball to his new number one wideout DJ Moore, to other clips of rookie Tyrique Stevenson locking up on the outside, it’s all been pretty fun.

The most recent video to surface Twitter has been rookie WR Tyler Scott going against fellow rookie CB Terell Smith in a 1 on 1 drill. Scott seems to burn Smith easily with his insane quickness and agility that Chicago Bears coaches have been raving about all camp.

Rookie battle: Tyler Scott vs. Terell Smith. Notice Scott’s quicks and Smith’s size. 😳

pic.twitter.com/yrONcNg3j8 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 31, 2023

Scott, Smith off to Hot Starts at Chicago Bears Training Camp

This is yet more proof that Scott may be a bigger part of the offense than we originally thought. He provides another element of speed to an already wide receiver group and could be a real X-factor in this newly put together offense. I personally can’t wait to see him in live action.

As for 5th rounder Terell Smith, he’s had a very impressive and good start to camp himself. As you can see in the clip, his size is absolutely something to note at the cornerback position. Reports are that he’s been challenging Tyrique Stevenson a lot for that outside corner spot, as that will be something to also keep an eye on.

