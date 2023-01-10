NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks is likely on his way out

The off-season is in full swing for the teams that aren’t playing next week, and that includes the Chicago Bears. This team has plenty of holes to fill in order for them to be competitive next year, let alone compete for a playoff spot. The defense needs help and the offense at times looks like a complete mess, when Justin Fields isn’t bailing them out with 30-yard scrambles.

One of the glaring issues that has plagued the Chicago Bears last year and the years prior has been the talent level at wide receiver. As it stands right now, you could argue the Bears have a bottom-five receiving corps in the entire NFL. Yesterday, current Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks has requested a trade. Cooks is turning 30 years old this fall and is on contract until 2024 and is set to earn a whopping 18-million dollars in guaranteed money.

As expected , #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has requested a trade — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 10, 2023

When looking at the positives, this locker room could use a veteran playmaker. All of the current skill positions on the roster at the moment are quite young, with little to no experience. Cooks has caught 49 touchdowns over his nine-season NFL career and has appeared in some big games when he played for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints. An addition like that could help the likes of Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in their development.

A lot of wide receivers fall into this “trap”. Get traded to a new team, sign huge extension with said team, and then want out as soon as they realize the plan going forward. With multiple reports coming out today that teams around the league are interested in trading up for a QB, I believe the Bears could acquire more picks in this year’s draft. It may be smart to have a young, contract-friendly option instead of overpaying for an aging, injury prone wide out.

Should the Chicago Bears look into trading for Brandin Cooks?

However, with all things considered, I don’t think it would be a smart move whatsoever for the Chicago Bears to trade for Brandin Cooks. A near 30-year-old wide out who’s numbers have declined significantly over the past year, who is also on a huge contract, doesn’t sound like it’s going to fix the problems this team has. Save the money and hopefully draft one of the many wide outs available in this year’s draft.

Also, Cooks said yesterday to team reporters that he “Doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” and has respectfully communicated that. Doesn’t sound like he’d be too impressed to be traded to another rebuilding situation. And yes, that’s where I believe the Chicago Bears currently are as they sit with the number one pick in the draft. The contract is the main reason I believe GM Ryan Poles won’t even entertain the idea, but when you consider what Cooks said yesterday that makes it easier to stay away from.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE