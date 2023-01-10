Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard had an interesting quote about trading up for a quarterback

The Chicago Bears are going to be the center of the NFL for the offseason, holding the No. 1 pick and over $120M in projected cap space.

With Justin Fields being the guy at quarterback, it’s unlikely the Bears take a swing on a quarterback with the top pick. That means they should have suitors from numerous teams to move up and land either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

And on Tuesday, one general manager admitted he’s ready to make a move up to land one of those prospects if he had to.

During his presser, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted to reporters he isn’t afraid to move up:

Chris Ballard asked, would you trade up in the draft to get the QB you're convinced on? Ballard: "Yes." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) January 10, 2023

The Colts are an interesting team to monitor here moving forward.

Indianapolis is set to pick No. 4 in this draft and has a big need for a quarterback after the Matt Ryan experiment failed. Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger aren’t the answer either, making it that much more important for the franchise.

The Colts could also include a player in the trade, although that usually doesn’t happen, plus more picks in a deal. There’s also the Eberflus connection to the franchise as he was a defensive coordinator there for a few years.

This truly could be a good match for both teams…

