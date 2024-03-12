Chicago Bears add depth at the safety spot by signing Jonathan Owens

The Chicago Bears made another signing, this time adding to the defense. They agreed to terms with safety Jonathan Owens.

The Chicago Bears made another signing on Tuesday. After signing two offensive players in running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett, general manager Ryan Poles adds depth on defense. The team agreed to terms with safety Jonathan Owens.

Owens, who was an undrafted rookie who signed with the Houston Texans in 2019, played last season with the Green Bay Packers. He adds good depth to the secondary. In his career, he played in 48 games, starting 30 of them.

The Chicago Bears have Jaquan Brisker penciled in at strong safety and Kevin Byard as the free safety so Owens would be a dependable backup. He could play either safety position so he can be of great help. Additionally, Brisker has a history of missing not only full games but also parts of games so Owens can step in and play well.

Owens is the tough, hard-working player that the Chicago Bears regime covets. He worked from starting out as an undrafted rookie to becoming a starter. While he won’t be a starter in Chicago, he will see a lot of snaps.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is also calling the plays on defense. He likes to use players in different spots and use the reserves a lot to keep the starters fresh. Owens will be on the field a lot. He is a good tackler. In 2023, he missed only five tackles. Tackling has been a problem at times for the Chicago Bears defense. Owens will help improve that.

In 2023, Owens had 84 tackles, 3 passes defended, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one sack, and one forced fumble last year. In his career, he has 227 tackles, 8 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), 2 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

In addition to the good tackling that Owens brings, he also helps in stopping the run. He was one of the highest-rated run stoppers in the league in 2023. The Chicago Bears led the league against the run, so adding Owens helps them stay strong.

While Owens is the first defender to sign during the free agency negotiation period, he is actually the second defender signed by the Bears. Byard was signed before the period. He was released by the Philadelphia Eagles so once he cleared waivers he was available to sign before the free agency period began.

The Chicago Bears now have Byard and Brisker as starting safeties and Owens and Elijah Hicks as the reserves. With Jaylom Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson at cornerback, the team has a very strong secondary. That is necessary since there are a lot of great passers in the NFL.

With Owens, the Chicago Bears also have their own celebrity couple. Owens is married to Simone Biles, considered one of the greatest gymnasts in Olympic history. She certainly supports her husband, showing up to as many games as she can. Now she gets to support him in Chicago, a big city.

She Tweeted her happiness at Owens’ move to Chicago.

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

They may not have the star power of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift but Chicago will get to have a high-profile fan at the games. If the Chicago Bears start winning she could be just the first of many celebrities coming out to support them.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE