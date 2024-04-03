Chicago Bears to host dynamic wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Chicago Bears showing interest in Tulane wide receiver

With the draft being less than one month away the Chicago Bears will be looking to add to an already bolstered roster after an active offseason. Including trading for San Diego Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen, and trading away their former first-round draft choice quarterback Justin Fields.

Since Caleb Williams has impressed the Chicago Bears front office, he is the landslide favorite to be selected first overall, and building around the USC Quarterback has been a high priority. A potential late-round wide receiver has become a potential target for the Chicago Bears. Senior Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson has already drawn attention from multiple teams.

During his time at Tulane, Jha’Quan Jackson showed exceptional athleticism and impressive speed. The biggest concerns are his route running ability and he relies on athleticism over technique as a route runner. But with his natural athleticism and maturity, he will be quickly moldable for the team that drafts him and may have a fairly quick impact in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears will host Tulane WR Jha’Quan Jackson on a 30 visit, a source said. Dynamic & explosive wideout has also received heavy interest from the Lions, Eagles and Cardinals, among others, during the pre-draft process. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 2, 2024

While I think Jha’Quan Jackson would be a good addition to the Chicago Bears, their latest draft pick is in the fourth round, and I believe he is not worth reaching that far for. But if the Bears were to acquire a late-round pick, or trade back in the draft, Jha’Quan Jackson would be well worth a sixth, seventh, or possibly a late first-round pick.

