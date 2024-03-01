Chicago Bears: 5 Safety targets in NFL Draft who are good fits

Showing 1 of 6

With the release of Eddie Jackson, the Chicago Bears have a need at free safety. Here are five the team could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The offseason is in full swing for the Chicago Bears. They are in the middle of Combine Week so they are looking at many prospects they feel could help the team win games. While everyone’s attention is still drawn to the quarterback situation, there are other holes they need to fill.

A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bears released former All-Pro free safety Eddie Jackson. While he has been great for the team, injuries and time have caught up with him. The Chicago Bears saved $12.6 million by parting ways with him. With the move, the team now has a hole at free safety.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles could go either via free agency or the draft to pair someone with strong safety Jaquan Brisker. However, having a young athletic safety to develop with the young, athletic Brisker could be the move to make.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is at the NFL Combine and spoke on what he is looking for in Jackson’s replacement.

You’re looking for a guy that pairs well with Jaquan. The guy that we’re looking for, has got to have athletic ability. He’s got to have range, he’s got to have great communication skills. He’s got to have ball skills, we want all of our guys to have the ability to take the ball away. He has to have that too and then eventually grow into a leader.

Eberflus went on to say that if they go with a free agent he would want him to step into the leadership role right away. If he is a rookie, he can develop those skills. It is all a matter of whether or not Eberflus feels the team already has good leaders.

Here are five safeties the Chicago Bears could target in the upcoming draft.