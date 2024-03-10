Will the Chicago Bears pursue Saquon Barkley? One NFL reporter believes so

The Chicago Bears have been the talk of the offseason so far, holding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and having to make a decision. But with free agency beginning this week, they could be adding a new piece to the offense to potentially help rookie quarterback Caleb Williams if they go that route.

With a healthy cap situation, the Bears are in a position to make a flurry of moves to address some needs on both sides of the ball. They could also spend on a position that is seen as a huge need but could improve.

And they are already being connected to someone that fits that bill.

With Saquon Barkley being a free agent, he will likely have a lot of suitors after him. The Chicago Bears are one of the teams that are being named as a ‘serious suitor’ per multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on the Barkley situation, naming the Bears as one of the teams that will be a serious suitor for him in free agency:

The belief is there is still enough shine left in Barkley’s game that at least one team will be willing to stretch into double-digits for his services. Undoubtedly, there will be interest in landing what most seem to think is the top running back available.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears are believed to be serious suitors. The rival Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have interest, but aren’t expected to reach Barkley’s price point. Still, they shouldn’t be completely counted out because they are, at the very least, involved in the running back market.

The Houston Texans are also rumored to have interest.

The running back market could be tricky because this is a rather strong free agent running back class. Barkley is joined by Jacobs, Henry, Dallas’ Tony Pollard, Philadelphia’s D’Andre Swift and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler. There is depth behind them, as well, including names like Zack Moss, Devin Singletary and Alexander Mattison, who could interest the Giants at a much more respectable price.

As Raanan wrote above, it’s a very strong running back market this free agent period. So if the Chicago Bears did want to add to their backfield that features Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, this would be the year to do it and target a big name.

But will they consider that a need that they want to spend money on?

Is Saquon Barkley worth it for the Chicago Bears?

Raanan isn’t the only one mentioning the Bears as an option for Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Bears beat writer Courtney Cronin also mentioned possible interest between the two sides in her latest article previewing positions of need for the Bears. Here’s what she said about the running back position:

The best way for the Bears to protect a young quarterback is with support in the backfield. The free agent options, from the Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs to the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley to Tennessee’s Derrick Henry make sense as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron installs his vision for the Bears’ backfield.

When healthy, Barkley has shown he can be a dynamic back in this league. In six seasons, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of those campaigns including a very impressive rookie season. The downside to Barkley has been his health.

He’s only played a full season once in his career as he’s dealt with a few different injuries over the course of his stay int he NFL so far.

The contract will also be a big factor in this. But could the Chicago Bears turn down the chance to add a big piece to the offense if healthy?

