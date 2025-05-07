Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins gets brutally honest on Packers draft call out

With the 2025 NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay, franchise legend Clay Matthews started the event by taking a dig at the Chicago Bears. But when the Bears’ No. 56 overall pick came around, WWE superstar Seth Rollins made sure to fire back.

Rollins reminded the fans in Green Bay exactly what happened the last time Chicago came to Lambeau Field. While the Packers already had their playoff spot locked up, the Bears came away with a 24-22 victory. Every game matters in the heated rivalry, so Rollins’ quip managed to stir up the Green Bay faithful.

Rollins relished in the role of a heel, one he plays on Monday Night Raw in a newly minted faction with Paul Heyman and Bronn Breakker. The superstar knew what he had to do when he got on stage and was more than honored that the Bears gave him an opportunity to do so, via the Chicago Bears podcast.

“It was a beautiful moment in time,” Rollins said. “I was so excited to be able to do that for the Bears. It was truly an honor to read a pick off in any draft, let alone being in Green Bay for the first time. That was a really special thing for me. I loved it, I love leaning into the boos, I wish they were louder. I was hoping they were going to boo me off the stage.

“Fans in Green Bay, they get it, they understand the assignment,” Rollins continued. “It was great, I got a little leeway to cook them. The commissioner was thrilled I was there. It was nice to take some time to do what I had to do for the fine folks in Green Bay.”

Seth Rollins re-ignites Chicago Bears vs Packers rivalry

While the Bears won their last matchup, the franchise’s rivalry has gone entirely in the Packers’ favor lately. Prior to that victory, Chicago hadn’t beaten Green Bay since 2019. The Packers won 11 straight matchups. Furthermore, they still hold 108-96-6 series lead over the Bears.

Moreso than just their individual matchups, Green Bay as a team has simply found more success than Chicago in recent years. The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. The Packers have made the playoffs every year since 2019 except 2022. They played in the NFC Championship in both 2019 and 2020.

But the Bears are hopeful that the arrival of Ben Johnson will bring winds of change to the Windy City. He has already picked a beef with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, even though the latter denies it. Johnson isn’t afraid of the Packers challenge and is ready to prove he’s the coach to swing the tides back in the Bears’ favor.

But it’s one thing to talk the talk, as Rollins did on draft night. It’s another to go out there and win. All offseason, Bears and Packers fans alike have heard all of the hype surrounding Chicago’s franchise. But if the Bears can’t deliver when they meet on the gridiron, the Packers will be the ones with the last laugh again.

