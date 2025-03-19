Chicago Bears sign 2x Pro Bowl player to bolster special teams: Insider

The Chicago Bears have had a fantastic offseason, where they’ve bolstered their offensive line to help out their franchise Quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears also added to the trenches on the other side of the ball by signing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyinbo to pair with Montez Sweat to give the Bears a formidable defense.

The Bears also added wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus as a third option for Williams to target and deepen the wide receiver core, which already features D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

The Bears weren’t content with the signings they’ve already made and added another weapon on special teams to hopefully be an impact player.

Chicago Bears sign 2x Pro Bowl returner

According to FOX NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears have an agreement on a one-year contract with wide receiver and kickoff/punt returner Devin Duvenay.

“Sources: The #Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay. Another key addition in Chicago.”

Sources: The #Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay. Another key addition in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Gwprw28KuX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2025

What Duvenay brings to the Bears

The former Jacksonville Jaguar and Baltimore Raven has a pedigree of being a 2x Pro bowler as a returner, which he accomplished with the Ravens in 2021 and 2022. He was also named an All-Pro in 2021 alongside his Pro Bowl nod.

In his career as a returner, the 27-year-old Duvernay has returned two kickoffs for returns, with his longest return being 103 yards, which he did back in 2022.

Last season with the Jags, Duvernay played in 13 games as both a receiver and a returner. When receiving, Duvernay caught 11 passes and averaged 7.2 yards a catch with zero touchdowns.

When he was used as a punt returner, Duvernay had 19 attempts, where he racked up 167 yards, with his longest return being 53 yards. For kickoffs, Duvernay totaled 351 yards, with his longest being 34 yards.

Another good signing

Duvernay signing marks another great addition to add more depth to the roster.

General manager Ryan Poles has been active this offseason, which he needed to be, which is great to see as Bears fans.

Williams is a special talent and is still on his rookie contract, so adding pieces around him while he’s still cheap is what the Bears should be doing to build a Super Bowl-contending team.

