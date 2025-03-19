While the Chicago Bears continue to build out their defense, Montez Sweat is the unquestioned leader on the defensive line. The Bears signed Sweat to a four-year, $98 million extension with the hopes of him being one of the most feared pass rushers in the league.

Two years into his tenure, Sweat is still trying to truly leave his mark. Still, no one is doubting his skill. As Dennis Allen takes over as new defensive coordinator, all eyes will be on Sweat. If he can reach double digit sacks, he’d be the first Bears defender to reach that mark since Robert Quinn in 2021.

New defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has certainly taken notice of Sweat. As he prepares to line up alongside him, Jarrett is excited to see Sweat wreaking havoc in opposing team’s backfields, via Mike Pendleton of Bears Wire.

“Big time, I’ve known Montez Sweat who is an Atlanta guy,” Jarrett said. “Haven’t gotten to spend much time with him, but mutual respect. For the Bears to bring him here, that says a lot about how they feel about him too. The guy has been dominant, I’m fortunate to play with him.”

Montez Sweat preparing for year three with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears traded a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Sweat. Quickly locking him up to his expensive contract extension, it was clear the Bears wanted Sweat to be a focal point of the defense for the foreseeable future.

So far, the pass rusher has started 25 games over his two years in Chicago. Sweat has made 57 tackles, 26 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks. He has at least five sacks in both years with the Bears, and is coming off of a team-leading 5.5 sack campaign.

Sweat’s work earned him a 65.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 79/211 edge rushers. As he enters his 2025 campaign, Chicago will be asking him to take a step forward. Sweat reached 12.5 sacks in his final campaign with the Washington Commanders. The Bears defense would take a major step forward if Sweat did so again in 2025.

New head coach Ben Johnson is looking for play makers all over his roster. Chicago may not have a better defensive one in Sweat. The defensive end reaching his true ceiling in 2025 would be a scary sight for any Bears opponent.

Grady Jarrett to the rescue

Part of the problem with Sweat’s low production has been the fact he’s almost had to do it on his own. With the Bears unable to create pressure at the line of scrimmage, opposing offensive lines were able to double Sweat. Now, Chicago has revamped what they look like in the trenches.

Jarrett will play a major role in the middle of the defensive line. While he is coming off of a down year with the Atlanta Falcons, Jarrett is a respected 10-year NFL veteran. The Bears pounced quickly to secure his signature once he was released. Alongside stopping opposing runners from getting downhill, Jarrett will help take the interior offensive line’s focus off Sweat.

As will Dayo Odeyingbo. Sweat’s new running mate comes to the Bears after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Over 61 games total, Odeyingbo racked up 106 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. The defensive end had 17 QB hits in back-to-back seasons, proving he has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Sweat will have an easier lane if Odeyingbo is also breaking through the offensive line.

Sweat must prove himself and his exorbitant contract. But now all the pieces are in place for him to actually succeed. Jarrett, like many others, can’t wait to see how strong Sweat can really be.

