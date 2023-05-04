BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign offensive tackle after NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears will welcome another offensive tackle to the team just days after general manager Ryan Poles chose the same position with the tenth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears traded down twice in the first round before taking Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Even with the pick, there are still some questions at depth with Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood. The Bears will add another offensive tackle into the mix for camp.

The Chicago Bears sign an OT

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Bears signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka. He will join the Bears as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Eight players from three countries have been added to NFL rosters for the 2023 season through the International Player Pathway Program: pic.twitter.com/pdPJvcfHX9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023

Under the NFL’s rules, the program would allow the Bears to apply for an exemption to keep Mbaeteka as an extra practice squad player this season at the after training camp:

“At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team. This grants the assigned team an extra practice squad member. Under certain parameters, players can also be elevated to the active roster during the regular season.”

Mbaeteka played for the New York Giants last year

Mbaeteka is a native of Anambra, Nigeria. He did not play football in high school or college. Mbaeteka signed with the New York Giants in 2022 and was on their practice squad. He was released in December. Mbaeteka did not play in any regular season games for the Giants last season.

One struggle for Mbaeteka in Chicago will be the weather. According to a report by Ed Valentine with SB Nation, Mbaeteke has learned to work hard in the hectic pace of the NFL but found the elements in chilly New York a struggle last season:

“My least favorite thing is the weather. The weather is not working for me.” In his native Nigeria, temperatures rarely dip below 60 degrees. “I heard that the snow is coming. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

One wouldn’t think practice under head coach Matt Eberflus H.I.T.S. culture in December will be much easier for Mbaeteka.

