Chicago Bears Fans React To Rumored Drama In Locker Room After Darnell Wright Pick

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bears
General manager Ryan Poles seemed enthusiastic Thursday evening when he met with reporters. He was happy with the Chicago Bears’ first pick of the draft Darnell Wright. The offensive tackle made another player on the roster, quarterback Justin Fields, a very happy quarterback Thursday night. But not everyone in the locker room appears thrilled with the pick. There was some drama that broke out on Twitter not long after Wright was chosen.

The Chicago Bears drafted Darnell Wright.

Several Bears fans and commentators are posting that Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom Tweeted “Lol” after the Bears chose Wright. The rumor is that Borom allegedly posted that in reference to the Bears choosing his replacement in the Tennessee offensive tackle.

Borom has since deleted his tweet. His account is now protected, and the general public is unable to access Borom’s Tweets. Borom blocked some fans and commentators after last night’s post. Many Bears fans on Twitter are suggesting Wright will usurp Borom’s spot on the depth chart for this coming season. This is the second storyline in a few days of drama visiting the Bears’ offense, as reports came out on friction between tight end Cole Kmet and Fields over offensive production.

Chicago Bears fans react to the drama on Twitter

Bears fans posted about Borom’s “meltdown” Thursday night and Friday morning. Here are the best takes of drama coming to the Bears’ locker room.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

