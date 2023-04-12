Chicago Bears to add Kenny Norton III as a defensive assistant

The NFL Draft is on the horizon as we approach the middle of April, and things are starting to ramp up. Top prospects are visiting, players are still getting signed, and even today a new coach was brought on to Matt Eberflus’s team. Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office have been extremely active in all areas.

The Chicago Bears are hiring a former Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant coach, Kenny Norton III.

The Chicago Bears are hiring former Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant coach Kenny Norton III to their coaching staff. Kenny's dad is Ken Norton Jr. who is a 4x Super Bowl champion. Big hire by the Bears. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 12, 2023

Kenny Norton III is the son of Kenny Norton Jr, a four-time Super Bowl Champion. He won three as a player and one as a coach and was recently the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. He was fired by Seattle in early 2022.

Another interesting footnote is Norton Jr’s father; Kenny Norton Sr. is a former World Champion boxer from the late 1970’s. An athletic and gifted family to say the least.

