As Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles continues to scout players for the upcoming NFL Draft, he focuses on a local homegrown player from Naperville, Illinois.

Jayden Reed is a 5-foot-11 187-pound wide receiver prospect who played his college ball at Michigan State. He had a moderately productive career for the Spartans going over 1,000 yards receiving one time in 2021 and then grabbing 55 catches for 636 yards and 5 TDs in 2022.

According to reports, Reed is coming home to visit the Chicago Bears for a Top-30 Predraft visit.

NFL draft prospect and Chicago's own Jayden Reed will be visiting the Chicago Bears tomorrow, per sources. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 3, 2023

Reed notched a decent 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.45. Reed, also projects as having added value in the return game as both a kickoff returner and a punt returner.

Poles seems to be scouting wide receivers who add value as both receivers and returners as he seeks to add more explosive weapons to the Chicago Bears’ offense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE